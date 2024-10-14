Sunderland couple jailed after assault on love rival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A couple caught in a bitter love triangle have been jailed after attacking a pregnant woman on her doorstep.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee McKitterick, 42, had entered a short relationship with the woman while on a break from long term girlfriend Gemma McCabe.

Jealous McCabe, 37, went to the woman's address on Nov 15 last year to confront her about whether McKitterick was the father of her unborn child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee McKitterick and Gemma McCabe | ‘Northumbria Police Copyright – No Reproduction Without Permission’.

The victim, who was six months pregnant at the time, told her that he was not the dad and asked her to leave.

But, violence flared when McCabe attacked the woman as she grabbed and dragged her into the garden while digging her knuckles into her scalp.

McKitterick, who had also gone to the address, joined in the assault and punched her right cheek.

McCabe, who still had hold of the pregnant woman, attempted to "knee her to the face" but the court heard her stomach was getting in the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim's mother intervened and managed to prise her free.

The woman attended Sunderland Royal Hospital where she had ‘redness to her face’ and ‘clumps’ of hair pulled out.

She also had a small bruise to her inner right arm.The pair both pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard that McCabe has 30 convictions for 58 offences.

McKitterick has 23 convictions for 32 offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Recorder Walker told the pair that the victim was at a ‘high risk stage’ of her pregnancy.

He added: "She described not feeling safe in her own home."

McCabe, 36, of St Lukes Road, Sunderland, was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment.

McKitterick, of Oswald Street, Sunderland, received a 20 month custodial sentence.

Sophie Johnson, for McCabe, told the court that she had lost her son last November to a drugs overdose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also stated that her client helps to care for her mother who is in ill health and has a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

Ms Johnson said: “It was the day before her son's funeral, her son being her only child.

“Miss McCabe accepts and acknowledges just how wrong this offending was.

“It is clearly unpleasant offending. She is truly devastated.

“She has asked for her apologies to be extended.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vic Laffey, for McKitterick, told the judge that his client has been in a lengthy on off relationship with McCabe and was close to her son, who he had known since he was around four-years-old.

Mr Liffey said: “He also was very deeply affected by his death.”

He said that his client expressed ‘remorse’ and had ‘no previous convictions for violence’.