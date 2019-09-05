Sunderland Christmas presents thief will be on 'Santa's naughty list for years to come'
Police have released video footage of a Christmas presents thief who will be on “Santa’s naughty list for years to come”.
Colin Pearson, 39, is beginning 16 months in jail after he and accomplice William Trotter stole dozens of delicately-wrapped Christmas presents that had been left under the tree for customers and staff at a Sunderland salon.
Pearson, of Toward Road, Hendon, Sunderland, was arrested when gifts were found at his home after police quickly studied security camera footage of the raid.
He is now behind bars after admitting burglary and eight counts of theft relating to a string of offences committed across the city.
Detective Sergeant Steve Wallace, of Northumbria Police, said: “Pearson is a prolific thief who has heaped misery on families and businesses across the city.
“Christmas should be a time for kindness and good-will. But instead Pearson preyed on people’s generosity by stealing thoughtful gifts that had been bought to reward hard-working employees and customers.
“His behaviour undermines the fabric of our society, and it is important that the public recognise that those who show no consideration for others – as well as a total disregard for the law – will be dealt with robustly.
“He will now be on Santa’s naughty list for years to come, and must deal with the consequences of his actions.”
Pearson was caught on camera breaking into Estrella Salon, in Foyle Street, on December 23 last year and bagging up presents from under a Christmas tree.
He and sidekick Trotter, of East Vines, Sunderland, also swiped hair and beauty products from the shelf.
Trotter, of East Vines, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to the Estrella break-in and three other burglary offences as well as a charge of common assault earlier this year.
He was jailed for a total of four years and one month.
Det Sgt Wallace leads a group of dedicated burglar hunters tasked with reviewing every incident that takes place across Sunderland and South Tyneside.
Based at the city’s Southwick Police Station, the team of detectives review prolific offenders and monitor hotspots so they can identify those responsible for burglaries and prevent them from taking place in the first place.