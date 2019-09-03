Sunderland burglar stole Christmas presents and hair products in break-in at salon

Colin Pearson

Colin Pearson, 39, was captured on CCTV making off with the presents – including champagne as well as beauty and hair products - from Estrella Salon in Sunderland on December 23, after kicking down the door.

Graeme Cook, prosecuting, told the court that later that morning the salon owner arrived at the premises to find presents and products gone.

CCTV footage captured Pearson and another in the salon and later that day police found the presents at Pearson's home address and he was arrested.

Mr Cook added: "It was not a sophisticated burglary."

Just a couple of weeks earlier on December 6, Pearson had stolen goods from Wilkinson's in Sunderland.

When he was arrested a few weeks later, Mr Cook said Pearson "admitted stealing and placing items in the trolley. He knew he should not have done it."

Mr Cook also outlined a number of other offences Pearson committed in the following May and June.

These included two offences of theft, one of which related to him stealing a bike from outside a dentist's, and four separate thefts of shops in Sunderland during which Pearson stole a range of items from food, to alcohol and batteries.

The court heard how Pearson had been handed a suspended sentence in November 2018. Mr Cook added: "These offences occurred within weeks of this suspended sentence being imposed."

Jamie Adams, defending, explained that Pearson's father had passed away in May this year. He added that Pearson's offending began just after his mother had died when he was young and he had had a difficult childhood.

Mr Adams said: "His life is a complete and utter mess and there is very little choice left in him about what he does and how he conducts himself.

"But that's not to say there is not any choice, but it is harder for him given the state he is in mentally and physically.

"There is still a prospect with this man of him reforming himself."

Mr Adams added that Pearson had struggled with drink and drug problems but has been working on that in custody.

Pearson pleaded guilty to burglary from December 23 at an earlier hearing and also admitted eight counts of theft.

Judge Stephen Earl addressed Pearson and said: "It is about time you made some changes."