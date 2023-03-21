Sunderland arsonist who destroyed 10 cars warned he faces 'lengthy' prison sentence

The windows of several houses also suffered fire damage as a result of the incident in Wilson Street and Milburn Street in Crook last month.

Detectives from South Durham CID, together with officers from Crook Neighbourhood Policing Team and Response, launched an immediate investigation and their enquiries led to the arrest of Paul Reay, of Chepstow Street, Millfield.

He was subsequently charged with ten counts of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

The case was dealt with at Durham Crown Court.

Reay initially appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, February 18. The 39-year-old did not enter any pleas and was remanded into custody.

Remanded for sentence

The case was committed to Durham Crown Court, where Reay appeared yesterday, Monday, March 20, and pleaded guilty to all charges

He was remanded into custody and is due to return to the court to be sentenced on Friday, May 19.

Neighbourhood Inspector Ed Turner said the attack had had a significant impact on residents and he was glad Reay had accepted his responsibility: “This was a deliberate and horrific incident that has affected not just the car owners and residents of the street but the surrounding community.