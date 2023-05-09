News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland AFC says club will assist with investigations after graffiti attack on Preston war memorial

Sunderland AFC has said the club will assist with investigations after a graffiti attack on a war memorial in Preston.

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 14:04 BST- 2 min read

The incident happened on Sunday, May 9, after the Black Cats sealed a place in the promotion play-offs after defeating Preston 0-3 at Deepdale on the final day of the Championship season.

Slogans were daubed on walls surrounding the Cenotaph in Preston, and a graffiti clean-up squad was called in to remove the mess.

In a statement, Black Cats bosses said: "Sunderland AFC has a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of anti-social behaviour.

More of the graffiti on the war memorial.More of the graffiti on the war memorial.
"The Club strongly condemns the unacceptable conduct of a small minority of individuals in relation to this incident and is committed to supporting the local authorities with their enquiries."

Sunderland fans were in high spirits after their side's 3-0 win which clinched a place in the end of season play-offs, pipping Blackburn Rovers to sixth place in the table on goal difference.

One Preston supporter who spotted the damage last night messaged Sunderland saying: "Firstly I would like to say that the bulk of your fans are a credit to your club, however a moronic minority have left their mark in Preston.

"To the side of the war memorial, in what appears to be permanent marker, someone has scrawled ‘Mackems’, ‘SAFC’ and their dislike of Newcastle. I am sure no-one would have batted an eye lid if it was wrote on the window of Greggs, but not on a structure honouring the memory of Preston's war dead.

A graffiti clean-up squad was out early today to clean it off.A graffiti clean-up squad was out early today to clean it off.
"I think it may be worthwhile for you to illustrate the ultimate sacrifice generations before us gave to allow us to travel the country supporting our respective clubs.

"This will be a ridiculously small minority, but the disrespect to the memory of the fallen is no small matter. Thank you and good luck with the play-offs."

Preston Council described the graffiti attack as "very disappointing" and moved quickly to clean up the mess.

Adrian Robinson, director of environment and property, said: “It’s very disappointing to find football related graffiti in the city centre, especially on the Cenotaph which honours the fallen. We are in the process of getting this removed.”

The monument's expensive Portland stone wall was defaced.The monument's expensive Portland stone wall was defaced.
No dispute which club's supporters were responsible.No dispute which club's supporters were responsible.
