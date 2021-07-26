Northumbria Police has said that there are plans in place throughout the summer to try and prevent anti-social behaviour from taking place in both Barnes Park and Barnes Park Extension.

This includes increased patrols, the deployment of CCTV and the arranging of additional visits by Sunderland City Council cleansing staff to remove any litter and drug paraphernalia from the parks.

She said: “We are aware of concerns relating to anti-social behaviour in and around the area of Barnes Park.

"The warm weather and the beginning of the school holidays does historically lead to an increase in reports of this nature.

"Plans are in place throughout the summer to try prevent this behaviour because we understand how intimidating it can be to residents and other visitors to the park.

"We would ask everyone to show respect for their community and think about the impact anti-social behaviour can have on vulnerable residents in the area.

"We are analysing the reports we have received and are ensuring we are targeting our patrols in the right places and working with our partners to identify those individuals responsible. If you know who is responsible for disorder then tell us who they are and we can take even more direct action.

“By working together with residents we can make changes to improve people’s lives and divert those involved away from criminality.”

Increased police patrols are being deployed in hotspot areas based on intelligence from reports by members of the public.

Cllr Rowntree said: “The Council has received three recent complaints in relation to anti-social behaviour at Barnes Park extension and within Barnes Park.

"We are working alongside Northumbria Police and partners to identify the individuals responsible and we want to assure residents that where we can identify individuals, appropriate enforcement action will be taken.

"Alongside Northumbria Police we are increasing our patrols in the area, we have deployed CCTV, and have also arranged for additional visits by cleansing staff to remove any litter and drug paraphernalia.

"Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour is encouraged to report it at https://sunderland.gov.uk/report-asb and residents are reminded that reports can be made anonymously and in complete confidence."

Residents have reported seeing youths taking and selling drugs on a night in Barnes Park Extension.

One resident contacted the Echo to say how bad the anti-social behaviour is in Barnes Park Extension in Springwell.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “On a night, there is constantly groups of around 20 youths gathering in the park and all you can smell is cannabis.

"You can even see people buying drugs and when you look on the floor, all you can see is just empty packets which would have contained the drugs.

"It is just getting worse and it is leaving people to feel really vulnerable area the park on a night.”

