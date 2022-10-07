Student whose death saw Sunderland man Aaron Ray charged with murder is named by police

A murder investigation was launched after the death of a 24-year-old man at student accommodation block Mansion Tyne on Howard Street, Newcastle, on Tuesday, September 27.

Police have today, Friday, October 7, confirmed the man was Northumbria University student Jason Brockbanks, of Whitehaven.

Jason’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers at this time and have asked that their privacy is respected.

Twenty-one-year-old Aaron Ray, of Mayfield Road, Sunderland, has been charged with Jason’s murder.

He appeared before Newcastle Crown Court by video link on Tuesday, October 4, and was remanded in custody. He is next due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court at a date yet to be confirmed.

Detective Inspector Tomasz Fowler, of Northumbria Police said the investigation was still underway and asked anyone with information to get in touch: “This continues to be an incredibly distressing time for Jason’s family, who are having to come to terms with their loss.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we have already made a number of enquiries to establish what happened in the moments leading up to Jason’s tragic death.

Police at the scene

“An arrest has been made and a man charged, and the case will now progress through the courts. We’d ask anyone who thinks they have information, no matter how small it might seem, gets in touch with police to share what they know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use the ‘Tell us Something’ page on the force website quoting crime reference 115102A/22.

Police tape in place

