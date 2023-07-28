Speeding driver locked up for killing child while in uninsured, modified car

A speeding driver who killed a child in his uninsured and modified motor has been locked up for nine months.

Kayn Galer was seen "flying along" the 30mph Silverstone Road in Washington, before he hit Gregg McGuire, who was cycling to a sleepover on August 14 last year.

Gregg Lewis McGuire, 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 13-year-old suffered catastrophic head injuries, including skull fractures, and died in hospital two days later.

After the impact, Galer, who had been on his way to meet other "car enthusiasts", drove away with a shattered windscreen that left him with virtually "zero" visability, at up to 56mph and on the wrong side of the road for a time.

Kayn Galer. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

He did return to the crash scene minutes later.

The court heard shortly before he hit Gregg, Galer, whose Vauxhall Corsa VXR had an air filter, remapped engine and modified suspension to increase acceleration and performance, was travelling at around 46mph and increasing.

He had braked shortly before he hit the boy, who was not wearing a helmet and had not seen Galer's vehicle when he cycled onto the road, but was still going at between 20-29mph on impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard although Galer, who had passed his driving test in November

2021, had no previous driving, or any other, convictions, he had two section 59 warnings about the use of a previous vehicle.

One warning was on January 31 22, when he was in a car that had been seen "racing" another vehicle on Wessington Way in Sunderland.

The other was on June 24 2022, when a vehicle he was in had been seen in a Tesco car park, driven at speed and in a careless manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gregg died in hospital two days after he was hit, despite the best efforts of medics to save him.

In a heartbreaking statement, his grieving mum Alison Rudkin said Gregg was a happy boy who was kind and caring, who loved football and Play Station and had saved his Christmas and birthday money to buy his own puppy.

She said that her precious son brought laughter into his family's lives, dreamed of being a footballer or pilot and added: "No mother should have to watch their fit and healthy 13-year-old child die.

"I am haunted by the image of him by the side of the road, left to die alone. Even though I wasn't there, that's what I see in my nightmares.

"The lack of concern he was shown breaks my heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I pray Gregg was not in pain and was unaware the driver had left him."

The mum thanked the passers-by who stopped and comforted her "baby boy" after he was hit but added that the thought of being hit and then left is "torture" for her.

She added: "All I do most days is cry."

She said kisses used to heal everything and added: "I kissed him about 1000 times in the last days of his life, tried to make him better but couldn't."

Galer, 20, of Pinewood Avenue, Harraton, Washington, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving, using a vehicle without third party insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Paul Sloan KC sentenced him to nine months in a Young Offenders Institute with a three year road ban and extended test requirement after release.

Judge Sloan told Galer: "Gregg McGuire was a popular, happy, caring boy who had his whole life before him.

"Now, because of your actions that evening, his family has been left utterly broken.

"No sentence I am permitted by law to impose can even begin to ease their pain and suffering, pain and suffering that will remain with them for the rest of their lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicholas Lane, defending, handed in letters and character references on behalf of Galer, who is an apprentice at an engineering firm.

Mr Lane said: "The personal statements read from Gregg McGuire's family members show he was clearly a bright young man with great promise.

"The defendant accepts full responsibility for his actions and fully acknowledges the loss and the hurt that has been caused to family and friends of Gregg McGuire.

"He is remorseful for his behaviour on that day in August."

Mr Lane said Galer was 19 at the time, had been driving or just nine months and believed his insurance on a previous car covered him for the Corsa. He urged the judge to suspend any prison sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad