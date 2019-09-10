Sea Road Fisheries has become the latest shop to be targeted in Sea Road, Fulwell, when its glass door and window was smashed.

Coun George Howe, who represents the Fulwell ward on Sunderland City Council, said: “I’m trying to get a higher police presence in the area because there seems to be a lot of people other than those from Fulwell coming down the seafront for a drink and then taking a chance to break-in.

Councillor George Howe outside Sea Road Fisheries which, has been attacked leaving the front of the shop damaged.

“They’re obviously breaking in for money, what else, and it seems to me something serious needs to be done about it.

“I think there’s been a rise in this damage and there’s no police presence at all and I know they are over worked, but I feel that if there have been attacks, the police should make a bit more effort to stop them.

“People are saying it's not the Fulwell it used to be. It’s depressing because people are afraid to leave their homes.”

The incident at Sea Road Fisheries was reported to Northumbria Police at 11.45pm on Friday, September 6, after a man smashed its glass door and window before running off.

Alishann Indian restaurant is one of three in Fulwell to be attacked in recent weeks.

Anyone with information about that damage is asked to call 101 quoting log number 1398 060919.

The Echo contacted the business for comment.

The report of the break-in at Alishaan was reported on Wednesday, August 21, when it is believed that between midnight and 8am, when a window was broken and money was taken from the till.

Neighbourhood Inspector Stephen Prested said: “We are aware of the concerns being raised and would like residents and business owners to know that we are committed to tackling antisocial behaviour and making our communities safer places to live and work.

Vets 4 Pets has also been left damaged.

“Our neighbourhood policing teams carry out regular patrols in the area and work with their colleagues in specialist departments, such as motor patrols, dog section and intelligence, to detect and prevent crime.

“In addition to this, we work with local businesses to help and advise on how best to keep their premises secure.

“When incidents are reported to us, we will always explore all investigative opportunities in order to try and find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We would ask the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious to us via 101 or if an emergency 999.”

Concerns have been raised about damage caused to businesses in Fulwell.