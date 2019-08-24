Sunderland Indian restaurant Alishaan targeted by burglars

Alishaan By the Sea has since had its window fixed

Alishaan By The Sea, an Indian Restaurant in Sunderland has been broken into twice in one month and say they have been left out of pocket after the crimes.

Co-owner of Alishaan, Murshed Ahmed, known locally as Mashy, runs the business with his brother and his dad.

He said: "They tried to smash the small window on the first occasion but they went for the bigger one on the second occasion. They actually went inside on the second occasion and tried to take valuables."

Co-owner Murshed 'Mashy' Ahmed is speaking out after the second break in to the restaurant

The owners have now had to spend thousands on an intruder alarm system.

Mashy said: "We have never had anything like this happen in our four years.

"We’re looking at the footage now but expenses are just adding up. How can small businesses thrive when this happens?

"Our locals need to know that there is a problem. That’s why we are speaking out at this time. People have given us so much support since this second incident and we are trying our best to get to the bottom of this."

Northumbria Police confirmed it received a report of a burglary at Alishaan on Wednesday, August 21. A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "The incident is believed to have happened between 12 midnight and 8am where offenders have broken a window, gained access to the property and taken money from the till."

The company next door, Vets 4 Pets, had its window smashed on the same day but it is unclear as to whether these two incidents are linked.

Police received this report at around 8am on Wednesday, August 21.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It is believed that between 6.50pm on Tuesday and 7.50am on Wednesday, an offender has attempted to smash the glass in the window and door to gain entry to the property. He has then made off from the scene without gaining access."