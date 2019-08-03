Smoke spotted near Spire Bridge due to two fires in Pallion
A crew from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a rubbish and vehicle fire in Pallion.
Fire crews from Sunderland were called to two reports of fires in Pallion, at around 6.15pm on Saturday, August 3.
The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) control room said that they had received two reports of fires, on the southern side of Spire Bridge, near to the A19. The reports were of a rubbish fire and a vehicle on fire.
A crew attended the scene to deal with the fires which were quickly extinguished.
You can see from the video that the smoke could be seen for miles.
This is the second report of similar fires, in the location. Last month, TWFRS also had to attend to a vehicle fire in Pallion Park.