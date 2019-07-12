Sunderland fire crew called to a car fire in Pallion
A crew from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a car on fire in Pallion.
By faye.dixon
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 20:31
Fire crews were called to the incident, in Pallion Park, at 7.47pm on Friday, July 12.
One crew attended the scene to deal with the fire which was quickly extinguished.
Footage taken from Pallion New Road shows thick plumes of smoke rising above the city.
The fire has now been extinguished and crews have left the scene.