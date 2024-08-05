Six charged and more arrests after disorder in Sunderland

Six people have been charged in connection with violent disorder which took place in Sunderland – with more arrests made.

Police making an arrest. NP pic. | Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police said it comes as a full investigation into the disgraceful scenes witnessed last Friday evening continues.

There have also been more arrests, the force said.

A man – aged 17 – was been arrested on Sunday suspicion of violent disorder. He is currently in police custody.

The total number of arrests made stands at 14.

Six of those arrested have now been charged.

They include:

:: Four men aged 48, 41, 31 and 29 and one woman aged 43 who have been charged with violent disorder

:: A man aged 27 who has been charged with one count of violent disorder and one count of burglary.

All are due to appear before magistrates today.

A woman and a man, both aged 47, and a male aged 16 arrested on suspicion of violent disorder have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Two men aged 61 and 27 arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A man aged 34 arrested on suspicion of burglary has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, as has a 55-year-old man arrested on suspicion of provoking violence.

Police are continuing to appeal to witnesses to Friday night’s incident to contact them.

Area commander for Sunderland, Chief Superintendent Mark Hall, of Northumbria Police, said: “We have made further arrests as our full investigation into Friday’s appalling incident continues.

“Some individuals have now been charged and are due to appear before court. I’d urge those in our communities to avoid speculation and respect the ongoing legal process.

“I would like to reassure the public that our investigative efforts will not stop and further arrests are expected in the coming days.

“We will absolutely not tolerate the behaviour seen in Sunderland city centre, now, or ever and will do our utmost to trace those responsible and have them brought to justice.”

Chief Superintendent Hall added: “We thank those who have provided information towards our investigation and shown support for our officers.

“If you have not already contacted us with details that could assist our enquiries, please do so.”

A force spokesperson said: “Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

“Alternatively, for those unable to contact police via these ways, call 101.

“Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)”