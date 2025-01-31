'Show off' driver killed brother's girlfriend in crash on A194

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A "petrolhead" who drove an enhanced Audi S3 in excess of 90mph before crashing into a central reserve in a horror collision that killed his brother's girlfriend has been jailed for 12 years.

Northumbria Police

Gavin Hall raced along the A194 in Washington in an attempt to "show off" in front of his three passengers after picking up the modified vehicle shortly before.

The 39-year-old, who was not insured to drive the motor, sped in excess of 90mph in "appalling" weather conditions in October 2020 before he smacked into the central reserve and a tree.

Newcastle Crown Court was told passenger Lois Davidson, 27, died as a result of her injuries in the horror crash.

Her boyfriend, Hall's brother Tony, had to undergo reconstructive surgery on his hands due to injuries caused by glass.

The third passenger, Kelly Mchugh, who was Hall's girlfriend at the time, suffered "grave" injuries including broken bones in her legs, pelvis and spine and was forced to take a period of sickness from work.

Hall, who has a number of previous motoring convictions including driving without insurance and speeding, spent time in a coma and suffered a brain injury as a result of the collision.

The court heard that the danger driver was also convicted of another speeding offence after the horror crash on March 2 2022.

Hall, described as a "petrolhead" by his friend who sold him the modified vehicle on the day of the crash, was inexperienced in driving the vehicle.

A witness who experienced the horror unfold claimed his speed was "inappropriate" for the wet weather conditions.

Prosecutor Andrew Espley told the court that Hall had "ignored the rules of the road" and had a "desire to show off" while driving.

He added that Hall "has a history of driving whilst disqualified".

He read out a victim impact statement from Lois' mother who described her daughter as a good cook who was happiest when they were all together eating and drinking.

She said: "She loved her life and everyone in it.

"We will never know Lois' children and she will never know her sister's children.

"I still wait for her to just walk through the door.

"Nothing can ever bring our daughter, Lois, back.

"We are incomplete, broken but not beaten."

Hall, of Ellen Court, Jarrow, South Tyneside, was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving after trial last year.

His Honour Judge Adams sentenced him to 12 years imprisonment and a 12 year driving ban on release.

Judge Adams told him: "It is remarkable that anybody was able to get out alive.

"Tragically, Lois Davidson lost her life in the impact.

"Over the years, it is clear that you have ignored the rules of the road.

"Your record is a significant aggravating feature.

"You were speeding again after the commission of this offence.

"You were showing off driving a very powerful vehicle.

"You were, in fact, uninsured to drive."

Robin Turton, defending said: "He will have to live with his conscience for the rest of his life.

"There is remorse."

Chief Inspector Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Miss Davidson’s family and friends following this tragic incident.

“Hall drove in excess of the speed limit that night, and his decision-making in adverse weather conditions sadly led to her death and the serious injury of his two other passengers.

“More than four years have passed since Lois tragically lost her life, and I hope today’s sentence will help provide a degree of closure for her loved ones.

“No sentence will ever bring Lois back, but I am pleased we have been able to provide answers for her family and bring Hall to justice.”