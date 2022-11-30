Shocking pictures show horrific leg injury suffered by cyclist in collision

Factory worker Mark Kitchin suffered a fractured ankle in four places and a broken left leg after being hit by a car on a snowy day on October 2, 2021.

He has been left in agonising pain since the incident. Despite multiple surgeries, he is currently unable to work.

Mark was cycling home from work when he was hit by a Vauxhall Astra at the roundabout at the junction of the A195 and Station Road in Washington, .

The driver, who claimed he had failed to see Mark, despite him wearing reflective clothing and having lights on his bike and helmet, stayed at the scene as paramedics arrived but left later without giving his full details.

After an investigation by Northumbria Police, he was arrested and later convicted at court.

Speaking from his home in Birtley as he continues his recovery, 51-year-old Mark said: “I think sadly there is still a negative attitude generally towards cyclists, but they are just like anyone else, trying to get from A to B.

“I’ve cycled on that road for years so I knew the traffic patterns well and I was visible with the reflective clothing I was wearing and the lights on my bike.

Mark Kitchin suffered life-changing injuries when he was struck by a car

“I’ve now been off work for a year with my injuries. Hopefully I’ll be getting the cage off my leg soon and I can try to get back to normal.”

On June 21, the driver pleaded guilty to careless driving and driving without a valid MOT. He was subsequently handed five penalty points and a £714 fine by magistrates in South Tyneside.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a victim surcharge of £71.

Mark was hit in October 2021

After seeing the driver convicted at court, Mark also praised Northumbria Police’s officers for their work on the case.

“They’ve been amazing,” he said.

“I wasn’t looking for revenge, only justice and the Force has helped get me that.”

Northumbria Police PC Kevin Atkinson said drivers had to be aware of the possible consequences of even a momentary slip in concentration: “We know the long-lasting impact that serious or fatal road traffic collisions can have on victims and their families,” he said.

The motorist pleaded guilty to careless driving

“That’s why we all have a responsibility to make sure we drive in a safe and careful manner, and ensure we protect all road users as much as possible.

“I would like to thank Mark for his cooperation and patience throughout this case, and hope his story sends out a strong reminder to everyone – please be vigilant and respect other road users.

“Please make sure your vehicles are road worthy at all times and that your vehicle’s windows are clear. This can be a particular issue during bad weather and can increase the risk of collisions.

