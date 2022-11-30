Sunderland police appeal after car is set alight in disorder in Chester Road
Police have issued pictures of four men they want to trace after major disorder in Sunderland
Officers were called to the A183 Chester Road on the evening of Thursday, November 17, after reports a car had been set on fire.
Six arrests have since been made in connection with the incident.
And Northumbria Police have today, Wednesday, November 30, issued an appeal to the public for assistance.
They have released the images of four men believed to have been in the area around the time of the disorder and who could have information which would assist the investigation.
A spokesperson said: “We know these images are not the clearest – but we are hoping somebody recognises those pictured.”
The men, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact police by calling 101 or using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the force website quoting reference NP-20221117-0961
You can also provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org/