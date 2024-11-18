Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The death of a man who was attacked by a ‘dangerously out-of-control’ XL bully has highlighted the ‘tragic consequences’ of dog owners failing to do what’s right, police have said.

Bell was initially arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

After Ian’s death, he was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remained under investigation.

In September of this year, he was charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

Bell, of Coltman Street in Hull, appeared before Newcastle Crown Court today (Monday) where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was bailed ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for January 27, 2025.

The dog, named Titan, which was confirmed to be an XL bully breed, was destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public.

The breed is now banned in this country – and since February this year it has been a criminal offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate.

The dogs must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public places, as well as neutered.

Speaking after today’s hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Jason Henry, the officer leading the investigation for Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Ian’s loved ones following his tragic death.

“They have shown significant strength during this time.

“We also recognise the impact this devastating incident had on the wider community and I would like to thank all those who have helped with the investigation.”

He added: “This case highlights the very tragic consequences of what can happen when people fail to control dogs within their care.

“We would urge everyone to follow the legislation and guidance in place to help protect themselves and others from events like this happening in the future.”

Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit at CPS North East, said: ““The injuries caused by the dog’s attack were catastrophic and, despite Bell making a panicked call to emergency services, Mr Langley tragically died a short time later.

“It was clear from the evidence in this case that Bell had not attempted to control the dog as he chased Ian Langley, admitting in a police interview that his primary focus had been to catch Langley and that it was for this reason that he did not think to intervene in his dog’s pursuit.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Ian Langley, for whom this must remain a difficult time. We hope the conviction of Bell today provides some measure of comfort.”