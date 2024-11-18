Man pleads guilty after fatal XL bully attack in Shiney Row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog owner faces a potential jail sentence after his XL bully mauled a man to death.

Christopher Bell | Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire

Ian Langley, 54, was attacked by the animal in Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, on the evening of Tuesday October 3, 2024.

Mr Langley was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died a short time later.

Police at the scene the day after Ian Langley's death. | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

At Newcastle Crown Court today Christopher Bell, 45, of Coltman Street, Hull, but formerly of Shiney Row, pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog which caused injury leading to death while dangerously out of control in a public place.

The dog, an XL Bully breed, was destroyed at the scene.

Bell will be sentenced on January 23 next year and has been granted conditional bail in the meantime.

Judge Robert Adams said he would give no indication of the likely sentence but warned "all options" will be open to the court.

The charge named Bell’s dog as Titan – ‘an American bully XL’.

Police shot the dog at the scene to protect the public.

It was understood at the time that another XL bully was taken away by police for public safety.

Neighbours said Mr Langley, who was originally from Liverpool, was walking his Patterdale puppy called Bow when he was attacked.

His puppy bolted and managed to escape and was being looked after by a neighbour in the aftermath of the shocking attack which horrified residents living on the estate.

At the time, Michael Kennedy, also from Shiney Row, said he had known Mr Langley for more than 20 years, and said many people knew him simply as “Scouse”.

He said: “He was a really nice lad, he came from Liverpool, he was a lovable rogue you might say.”

Mr Kennedy added: “He never did any harm, he was not a violent person, he wasn’t a hard man, he wasn’t the type to go looking for trouble.

“He was really thin, he would have no chance against a big dog.”

In a video shared on social media last year, an armed police officer stood on ladders to reach over a fence into a yard and shoot the animal from the road.