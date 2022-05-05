Tony Martin Jon Small of Old Elvet, Durham was arrested following information he had been communicating with a decoy 11-year-old girl.
The messages were sexual and explicit in nature and were passed to officers who arrested the 40-year-old in Peterlee on April 28.
Following a 24-hour investigation by Peterlee CID, Small was charged with incitement and breach of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Small was remanded in custody and yesterday (Wednesday, May 5) pleaded guilty to all charges, before he is sentenced on June 1.
A Peterlee police spokesperson said: “A registered sex offender is back behind bars after breaching his court order.
“Tony Martin Jon Small was arrested following information he had been communicating with a decoy 11-year-old girl.
“He was remanded into custody and today (May 5) pleaded guilty to all charges.”