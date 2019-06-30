Seven arrests as man remains in critical condition after being found injured in Sunderland
Seven people have been arrested after a man was found badly injured in Sunderland.
The man was rushed to hospital with what were describes as ‘life-threatening injuries’ and is in a critical condition, say police.
Police received a report from a member of the public that a man was lying unconscious on Tel EL Kebir Road in Hendon at around 8.55am on Saturday, June 29.
Emergency services attended and the 47-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.
Inquiries to establish how the man came to be injured are ongoing but officers are investigating the possibility that he is the victim of an assault.
Four women, aged 43, 44, 25 and 23, and three men, aged 37, 27 and 24, have been arrested by police in connection with the incident.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
All seven currently remain in police custody at this time.
A force spokesman said: “Seven people have been arrested after a man was found badly injured in Sunderland yesterday morning.
“Emergency services attended and the 47-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
“He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.”
Officers are continuing to conduct inquiries in the area today and anyone with any concerns should speak to police in the area.
Anyone with information, or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously on Tel EL Kebir Road, should call police on 101 quoting log 312 29/06/19.