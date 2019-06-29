Air ambulance lands in Hendon after man found with 'life threatening' injuries in the street after possible assault
The air ambulance landed in Hendon this morning after a man was found with life threatening injuries on the road.
At around 08:55am this morning police received a report from a member of the public that a man was lying unconscious on Tel EL Kebir Road in Sunderland.
Emergency services have attended and the 47 year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries that are believed to be life threatening.
Police are not trying to establish the circumstances around how the man came to be injured but officers are investigating the possibility that he is the victim of an assault.
Officers are conducting enquiries in the area this afternoon and anyone with any concerns should speak to police in the area.
Anyone with information, or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously on Tel EL Kebir Road in the early hours of this morning, should call police on 101 quoting log 312 29/06/19.