Serial criminal with cancer tells judge he's trying to mend his ways

A cancer-stricken Washington serial criminal appearing in court for his latest offences told a judge he was finally trying to mend his ways.

Stuart Stoker, 47, made the admission after confessing to nine new crimes – and moments after being spared immediate jail.

Stoker, of Park Avenue, Concord, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “I’m trying to change, and I am changing.”

He confessed to two counts each of drug driving and driving without insurance, and one each of driving while banned and failing to stop after an accident.

And he also admitted one count each of driving without a licence, driving without due care and attention and theft.

Prosecutor Sara Kemp said Stoker pinched £5,000 of aluminium scaffolding from Ro-Bal Fabrication, in Brindley Road, Hertburn, Washington, on Sunday, May 12 last year.

And on Wednesday, December 11, he committed two drug drive offences and drove while banned and without insurance.

Mrs Kemp told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court Stoker was seen with a vehicle by police at a Shell petrol station in The Broadway, Sunderland.

She added: “He was sighted on a garage forecourt, and officers saw him move from around a petrol point.

“They stop behind him and then stop him. He stated that he had driven only a short distance, and that is accepted.”

Stoker gave a positive drug swipe and was arrested, and a later blood sample showed cocaine at a level of greater than 32mcg. The legal limit is 10mcg.

His reading for cocaine breakdown product BZE was 800mcg, against a legal limit of 50mcg.

The prosecutor also revealed Stoker committed his final four driving offences in an Audi Q5 in The Oval, Concord, Washington, on Wednesday, April 16.

She said: “Police sighted a vehicle being driven with a smashed windscreen. As a result, they ran some checks, and it came back as not being insured.

“They lost sight of the vehicle but quickly came across it. It had smashed into another vehicle and there was a commotion.

“They viewed footage and saw that it had smashed into another car. The driver had made off but was identified.”

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said Stoker “faced an uphill battle” with cancer.

He admitted his client had been a regular committer of crime for many years and had had a blasé attitude about being in court.

But he insisted he had seen a marked change in Stoker since his diagnosis and could confirm he wished to make changes to his lifestyle.

Mr Armstrong said that included giving up drink and drugs, which were anyway now off limits due to his treatment.

He said Stoker would receive suitable medical help in prison if jailed, but it would be preferable for him to keep his liberty.

Judge Passfield deferred sentence for four months to Thursday, October 16, when Stoker must return to the same court to check his rehabilitative progress.

She did so on condition he commits no further crimes and has no unacceptable absences from planned appointments with the Probation Service.