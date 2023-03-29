Sentence reduction for Sunderland woman who made horrific threats to former friend

Disturbed Mary Dixon, 29, was jailed for three years last Tuesday for making a threat to kill and harassment by breaches of lifetime restraining orders imposed to protect her victims.

The sentencing judge returned to Teesside Crown Court today to cut her sentence to two years and eight months.

Administrative error

Mary Dixon

The judge Recorder Aisha Wadoodi said that Dixon had pleaded guilty in the magistrates court and that a mistake was made in calculating the amount of jail time which should be credited to her for the early admission.

Dixon of Souter View, Sunderland, had been jailed eight times for making threats to kill five women and two men by burning and bombing their homes and slitting their throats.

She terrorised a former friend for seven years, and when the Middlesbrough woman was pregnant she bombarded her with text and Facebook messages threatening to cut her unborn baby out of her stomach.

Dixon, who also had a previous conviction for possessing a knife bombarded her with texts and Facebook messages threatening: “Here’s Mary - I’m coming to kill you.

“I’ll slit your throat and watch you bleed out.”

‘I can’t see any reason why you have behaved in this way’

The judge told her: “I find this case extremely concerning.

“For the past seven years you have hounded this woman and I can’t see any reason why you have behaved in this way.”

Dixon was not present in court in person or by prison videolink to hear that her sentence had been reduced.

Her lawyer John Nixon, who also represented her when she was given her initial jail sentence, told the judge: “Maths has never been my strongpoint.”

Mr Nixon, who was educated at St Peter’s public school in York, added: “I will send an email to her to Styal or Low Newton (prisons) or wherever she is.”