Mary Dixon, 29, of Souter View, Sunderland, bombarded her victim with death threats – in defiance of lifetime restraining orders.

She texted the terrified victim: “Here’s Mary - I’m coming to kill you.

“I’ll slit your throat and watch you bleed out”

Mary Dixon.

Dixon, who had a previous conviction for possessing a knife, had been jailed eight times before for making death threats and breaching court orders.

The pregnant mum she threatened in Middlesbrough was not her only target, said prosecutor Emma Atkinson.

She had stalked and threatened five women and two men saying she would kill them even if the police tried to protect them, Teesside Crown Court was told.

The judge who sentenced her said that she found the case “extremely concerning”.

Ms Atkinson said that the mother was so frightened that she refused contact with her baby after Dixon texted that she would like to see the infant’s “head on a stick”.

She texted one of the men, an ex-boyfriend, saying: “You’re going to die, it’s Mary”.

She had 23 convictions for 47 offences including 15 for threats and harassment with fender of violence on other victims.

Dixon’s lawyer John Nixon told the court that she was a disturbed woman who had been abused as a child and had been left with a “very damaged” personality.

The judge Recorder Aisha Wadoodi explained to Dixon the serious nature of her crimes and the impact they had had on the victim in this case.

"I find this case extremely concerning,” she said.

“For the past seven years you have haunted this woman and I can’t see any reason why you should have behaved in this way.”

Dixon of Souter View,Sunderland , was jailed for three years after she pleaded guilty to making threats to kill on 23 November 2021 and breaches of a restraining order on the same date.