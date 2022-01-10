See cannabis farm discovered following a house fire in Newbottle that was caused by overloaded sockets
A cannabis farm was discovered in a Newbottle house after fire crews were called to the property following a fire.
Fire crews were called to South Street in Newbottle shortly after 2pm on Friday, January 7, after receiving reports of a property on fire.
Within just five minutes of receiving the emergency call, the first appliance from the Fire Service was at the scene to tackle the blaze.
Five crews from Rainton Bridge, Farringdon, Sunderland Central and Marley Park community stations were all been dispatched to the incident.
Firefighters also had to use an aerial ladder platform in order to tackle the blaze – with smoke spotted coming out of the roof of the property.
After the blaze was extinguished, emergency services discovered that the property had been operating as a cannabis farm.
Investigations into the fire have been taking place over the weekend, with fire crews determining that the fire had been caused by overloaded electrical sockets.
Officers have confirmed that the farm has since been dismantled and work has been taken to ensure that the property has been made structurally secure.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 2pm on Friday we were alerted by Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service to a fire at an address on South Street in Newbottle.
“Emergency services attended the address and discovered the property had been operating as a cannabis farm.
“Fire crews determined the fire had been caused by overloaded electrical sockets.
“The farm was dismantled and the property has been made secure.
“Enquires are on-going.”