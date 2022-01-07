Watch as fire crews called out to tackle a blaze at a house in a Wearside street

Fire crews were called to South Street in Newbottle on Friday, January 7.

Firefighters were alerted to the incident on South Street in Newbottle just before 1.50pm on Friday, January 7, and were at the scene within five minutes of the emergency call.

An aerial ladder platform is also being used by firefighters to tackle the blaze.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm that five crews including an aerial ladder platform are currently in attendance of an ongoing incident at a residential property on South Street in Newbottle.

“The firefighters are from Rainton Bridge, Farringdon, Sunderland Central and Marley Park Community Fire Stations.

"The first appliance was on the scene within five-minutes of the initial call to our Fire Control team, which came in at 13:49.”

