Second arrest after Sunderland crossbow attack threat
A second person has been arrested after the stunned occupants of a flat were threatened with a crossbow.
The incident in Darwin Street, Southwick, Sunderland, led to armed officers searching the city for possible suspects.
Northumbria Police confirmed on Monday that a 30-year-old man arrested shortly after last Wednesday’s incident has been freed under investigation.
A second man, aged 34, was arrested over the weekend and is also now released under investigation.
A force spokesperson initially said: “We can confirm that armed officers were in Sunderland to carry out inquiries as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident in the city on Wednesday evening.
“At about 10.45pm that night, officers received a report that someone had threatened the occupants of an address on Darwin Street with a crossbow.
“They have not fired the crossbow, but then a number of windows at the address have been smashed. Nobody was injured but the occupants were left very shaken.”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 1274 19/06/19