Armed police respond to Sunderland crossbow attack threat
Armed police were called out to search for a man who had threatened the startled occupants of a flat with a crossbow.
The weapon was not fired although windows were smashed after the occupants managed to lock themselves inside the Sunderland property.
The doorstep confrontation in Darwin Street, Southwick, led Northumbria Police to deploy armed officers to search for the attacker.
A force spokesperson said on Friday: “We can confirm that armed officers were in Sunderland to carry out inquiries as part of an ongoing investigation into an incident in the city on Wednesday evening.
“At about 10.45pm that night, officers received a report that someone had threatened the occupants of an address on Darwin Street with a crossbow.
“They have not fired the crossbow, but then a number of windows at the address have been smashed. Nobody was injured but the occupants were left very shaken.
“Inquiries to establish the circumstances around the incident, and who is responsible for the incident, are ongoing by detectives in CID.
“They have already arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the damage, but anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1274 19/06/19.”