Seal carcass sparks report of human remains on Sunderland beach

The alarm was raised yesterday afternoon
By Kevin Clark
Published 4th Mar 2024, 11:22 GMT
A decaying seal carcass sparked a police search of a Sunderland beach.

Officers were called to Seaburn yesterday afternoon, Sunday , March 3, after a report that suspected human remains had been found.

Police were called to Seaburn beachPolice were called to Seaburn beach
A section of the beach was cordoned off while a search was carried out.

The incident came less than three weeks after a similar report triggered a three-day search of the neighbouring Roker beach.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 2pm yesterday (Sunday), we received a report in good faith of potential human bones being found on Seaburn Beach in Sunderland.

“Officers attended the scene and it was established that it was a seal carcass.”

