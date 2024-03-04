Seal carcass sparks report of human remains on Sunderland beach
A decaying seal carcass sparked a police search of a Sunderland beach.
Officers were called to Seaburn yesterday afternoon, Sunday , March 3, after a report that suspected human remains had been found.
A section of the beach was cordoned off while a search was carried out.
The incident came less than three weeks after a similar report triggered a three-day search of the neighbouring Roker beach.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 2pm yesterday (Sunday), we received a report in good faith of potential human bones being found on Seaburn Beach in Sunderland.
“Officers attended the scene and it was established that it was a seal carcass.”