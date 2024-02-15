News you can trust since 1873
Roker Beach search enters third day after discovery of human remains at Sunderland seafront

Searches have been under way for the last two days.
By Kevin Clark
Published 15th Feb 2024, 12:59 GMT
Police are still searching a Sunderland beach after reports of human remains being found.

Officers were called to Marine Walk in Roker on Tuesday morning, February 13.

Police at Roker beach on TuesdayPolice at Roker beach on Tuesday
A sniffer dog was brought in to help with the search.

Northumbria Police confirmed yesterday that the operation was in response to the discovery of human remains, thought exactly what was found has not so far been disclosed.

A force spokesperson confirmed today, Thursday, February 15, that searches of the area were to continue for a third day.

