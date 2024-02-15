Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are still searching a Sunderland beach after reports of human remains being found.

Officers were called to Marine Walk in Roker on Tuesday morning, February 13.

Police at Roker beach on Tuesday

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sniffer dog was brought in to help with the search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police confirmed yesterday that the operation was in response to the discovery of human remains, thought exactly what was found has not so far been disclosed.