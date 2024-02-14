News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

'Suspected human remains' discovered on Sunderland's Roker Beach - investigation under way

Police were called to Roker yesterday.
By Kevin Clark
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An investigation is under way after the discovery of 'suspected human remains' in Sunderland.

Police vehicles at Marne ParadePolice vehicles at Marne Parade
Police vehicles at Marne Parade

The Echo reported yesterday, Tuesday, February 13, that police were searching an area of Roker beach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A sniffer dog had reportedly been brought in to assist with the operation

Now Northumbria Police have confirmed more details of the search.

Police searching Roker beachPolice searching Roker beach
Police searching Roker beach

A force spokesperson said today: "Shortly after 10am yesterday, we received a report that suspected human remains had been found on Marine Walk in Sunderland.

"Enquiries are ongoing and an investigation has been launched into the discovery.

"Anyone with any concerns is advised to speak to an officer on duty, or to contact us through our website or by calling 101."

Related topics:SunderlandNorthumbria Police