An investigation is under way after the discovery of 'suspected human remains' in Sunderland.

Police vehicles at Marne Parade

The Echo reported yesterday, Tuesday, February 13, that police were searching an area of Roker beach.

A sniffer dog had reportedly been brought in to assist with the operation

Now Northumbria Police have confirmed more details of the search.

Police searching Roker beach

A force spokesperson said today: "Shortly after 10am yesterday, we received a report that suspected human remains had been found on Marine Walk in Sunderland.

"Enquiries are ongoing and an investigation has been launched into the discovery.