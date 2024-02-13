Police operation at Roker beach after report of 'suspicious activity'
The call came in shortly after 10am.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are searching a Sunderland beach after reports of 'suspicious activity'.
One witness described seeing around ten officers who had sealed off a section of Roker beach to the public.
A sniffer dog appears to have been brought in to comb the area.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed officers were at the beach after a call from the public but said no other details were currently available: "Shortly after 10am today, Tuesday, we received a report of suspicious activity on Marine Walk in Sunderland.