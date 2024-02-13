News you can trust since 1873
Police operation at Roker beach after report of 'suspicious activity'

The call came in shortly after 10am.
By Kevin Clark
Published 13th Feb 2024, 12:28 GMT
Police are searching a Sunderland beach after reports of 'suspicious activity'.

Police on Roker beach

One witness described seeing around ten officers who had sealed off a section of Roker beach to the public.

A sniffer dog appears to have been brought in to comb the area.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed officers were at the beach after a call from the public but said no other details were currently available: "Shortly after 10am today, Tuesday, we received a report of suspicious activity on Marine Walk in Sunderland.

"Officers remain at the scene."

