Police operation at Roker beach after report of 'suspicious activity'

Police are searching a Sunderland beach after reports of 'suspicious activity'.

Police on Roker beach

One witness described seeing around ten officers who had sealed off a section of Roker beach to the public.

A sniffer dog appears to have been brought in to comb the area.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed officers were at the beach after a call from the public but said no other details were currently available: "Shortly after 10am today, Tuesday, we received a report of suspicious activity on Marine Walk in Sunderland.