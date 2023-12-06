SAIL celebrates a year of keeping Sunderland city centre safe

The project has seen a huge decrease in crime over the last 12 months.

Sunderland city centre's SAIL project has served up an 82 per cent drop in rowdy and inconsiderate behaviour in its first year.

Based in High Street West, Sunderland Altogether Improving Lives brings together partners including the city council, Northumbria Police and Violence Reduction Unit, and Sunderland Business Improvement District (BID) to tackle petty crime and disorder, as well as improving the environment of the city centre.

Figures from the first year show:

• Rowdy and inconsiderate behaviour down by 82% • Alcohol related ASB down by 69% • Public Disorder down 21% • Burglary down 62% • Vehicle crime down 50%

The project is also working to make sure the city centre is looking its best, from tackling graffiti and chewing gum to hot washing pavements and maintaining planters.

(from left) Chief Inspector Neil Hall, Victoria Patterson SAIL, Claire Sills VRU Coordinator, Chris Belfield Neighbourhood enforcement, Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuiness, Paul Cummings Neighbourhood enforcement, Sgt Dave Catton, Kirsty Robson Legal Support VRU, Kirsty Currie Operations Manager at Sunderland BID and Graeme Miller Leader of Sunderland City Council

Quality of life is also a priority, with Gentoo and other partners delivering a range of priorities including improving health and wellbeing; improving housing and increasing community engagement.

Sunderland City Council leader Coun Graeme Miller said the project had had 'a huge impact in making our city centre a more attractive and safer place to be'.

"We want people to enjoy themselves and to feel safe when they visit our centre, that's something that's really important for our residents," he said.

"So this has been very much about listening and responding to their concerns and those of businesses based in the city centre.

"I'm delighted to say the figures speak for themselves in terms of the reductions in crime and anti-social behaviour we have seen over the last 12 months which are nothing short of remarkable.

"But it's about so much more, including generating a real sense of pride in the city centre and the exciting developments underway as part of its transformation. Businesses also tell us the project is making a very real difference to the city centre."

The SAIL project includes a four strong team of dedicated staff funded by the Northumbria Violence Reduction Unit, who play a vital role in working with young people involved in offending in the city centre, offering them support and the chance to divert away from criminality in the future.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness praised the team's work: "We can now clearly see the impact, with rates of violence reducing within the city centre, thanks to this targeted intervention," she said.

"The Violence Reduction Unit, alongside a range of partners, will continue to work with identified individuals to improve their behaviour and put an end to the disruption they cause. But, for those who refuse to engage, enforcement action will be taken. So if you try to bring chaos to our city centres, take this as a warning."

"Now, as the festive period gets underway, the project will expand its remit to have a key focus on the city’s night time economy.

"So, if you have plans in place, rest assured that with our dedicated teams and increased visibility, we will continue to throw everything we have at tackling crime and improving local areas."

Chief Inspector Neil Hall said feedback showed the project was working: "The figures really do speak volumes as we continue to work collaboratively to ensure Sunderland remains a safe and vibrant city for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

The SAIL project is also working to improve the city centre environment

"I’d like to thank everyone involved for their continued dedication and efforts over the last 12 months to bring crime levels down. I would also like to reassure the public that our work is far from over, and we remain committed to tackling any pockets of criminality and keeping people safe.

"The North East has always had a strong sense of community, and this fantastic initiative showcases that we are better when we work together."

Sunderland Bid chief executive Sharon Appleby added: "The amazing success of the SAIL Project is positive proof of what key organisations working together with common aims can achieve.

"This is such good news for the city centre and plays into so many of the BID’s priorities – to make Sunderland a welcoming and safe place for both local residents and visitors.

"We can now build on this success going forward and create even more initiatives in the future."

Plans for SAIL's second year include deploying health and taxi marshals over the festive period to allow residents and visitors to enjoy the night-time economy safely and more days of action to target specific areas and respond to emerging trends as well as providing a visible presence in the city centre.

