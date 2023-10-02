Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland AFC has condemned the 'appalling' mockery of Bradley Lowery and praised efforts to support his family after a man pleaded guilty in court this morning.

People around the world were left shocked when images circulated of the six-year-old Sunderland fan, who died in 2017, being mocked at the Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland match at Hillsborough on Friday, September 29.

Two men were arrested by South Yorkshire Police over the weekend.

The judge described his behaviour as 'utterly deplorable' and warned all sentencing options, including jail, were available.

After the hearing, an SAFC spokesperson said everyone at the club condemned the 'appalling behaviour' displayed towards Bradley.

