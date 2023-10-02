News you can trust since 1873
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack

Sunderland AFC release statement after man admits mocking Bradley Lowery at Sheffield Wednesday match

A man has admitted a public order offence

By Ross Robertson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Sunderland AFC has condemned the 'appalling' mockery of Bradley Lowery and praised efforts to support his family after a man pleaded guilty in court this morning.

People around the world were left shocked when images circulated of the six-year-old Sunderland fan, who died in 2017, being mocked at the Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland match at Hillsborough on Friday, September 29.

Two men were arrested by South Yorkshire Police over the weekend.

This morning, Dale Houghton, 31, of Rotherham, admitted a public order offence when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.

The judge described his behaviour as 'utterly deplorable' and warned all sentencing options, including jail, were available.

After the hearing, an SAFC spokesperson said everyone at the club condemned the 'appalling behaviour' displayed towards Bradley.

The added: "We are also encouraged by the subsequent response of the wider SWFC fan base, who raised funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation and contributed to Bradley's timeless legacy of bringing people together and empowering them to do good."

Bradley's mum Gemma has thanked everyone for their support after the incident.

