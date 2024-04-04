Remains found on Sunderland beach are human, police confirm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed remains found on a Sunderland beach are human.

Officers have been called to Roker and Seaburn beaches on a number of occasions in the last two months.

Police searching Roker beach in February.

Searches were carried out at Roker beach in February, and Seaburn on Good Friday.

A reported discovery at Seaburn in early March turned out to be a seal carcass.

Now police have confirmed one of the other two finds was human - but have declined to say which it was.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We have received reports of bones or suspected body parts being found at Seaburn and Roker beaches in Sunderland over recent weeks.

“We have now confirmed that some of these are human and we are currently treating the discoveries as unexplained.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and we anticipate it will take some time before we are able to provide any further updates.