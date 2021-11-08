Rapist who slashed his teenage victim at his Chester-le-Street home jailed for 10 years

After raping his young victim, Tyler Brown’s sustained campaign of violence included stabbing and slashing her hands and feet with knives and smashing a glass food liquidiser into her face.

Brown, 20, also removed the young woman’s phone to prevent her contacting her family and friends. During his trial last month (October) at Durham Crown Court the jury heard how his victim was forced to tend to her own wounds using a pair of tights and hair bobbles as makeshift bandages.

Brown’s horrific abuse came to light in February this year when the distressed victim was found in the street outside Brown’s Poplar Street home, dressed only in her underwear.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown was arrested and at the end of the trial convicted of a string of offences including rape, two counts of wounding and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

After returning to the same court Brown has now bee sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigating officer Steve Gothard said: “Tyler Brown is a violent man who subjected his victim to horrifying abuse over a prolonged period of time – abuse which caused immense physical, emotional and mental harm to a young woman.

Tyler Brown, 20, has been jailed for 10 years after raping and slashing his teenage victim.

“He will now have 10 years in prison to reflect on the damage he has done.

“I would like to praise the victim in this case for her courage in co-operating with our investigation, which has led to this conviction and sentence.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to urge anyone who is suffering at the hands of an abuser to have the confidence to come forward and speak to us – they can be assured that we will do all we can to see that justice is done”.

Anyone who’s subjected to abuse is urged to call police on 101 or if you are in immediate danger you should call 999.

Any victim who does not wish to speak directly to police can contact the Meadows Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 03333 448283.

A message from the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.