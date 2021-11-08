Police arrest man following several vehicle fires on Bonfire Night

A man has been arrested after ‘several’ vehicles were set alight on Bonfire Night near Peterlee.

By Georgina Cutler
Monday, 8th November 2021, 11:25 am
Several car fires occurred in Shotton Colliery on Bonfire night.

Officers are investigating several vehicle fires in the Shotton Colliery area on Bonfire Night, (Friday, November 5) which police believe took place between 9pm and 10pm.

One man has been arrested and has since been released pending further enquiries.

A Peterlee spokesperson said: “Additional patrols are being carried out in the area and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident reference 456 of November 5.”

