Rapist jailed for six years for 'abhorrent act'

A man who raped a woman in her own home despite her repeated refusals has been jailed for six years.

By Neil Fatkin
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read

Jonathan Dobson arrived at the victim’s home in Chester-Le-Street in July 2021 and once inside raped her in the living room and again in an upstairs bedroom.

The 29-year-old committed the offences despite persistent protests from the victim. Following an unrelated call from a witness, Dobson was charged with rape, which he denied, but was later found guilty following a trial.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Following the sentence, safeguarding detective constable Graeme Whitfield said: “This was an abhorrent act which was fuelled by drugs and alcohol.

"Dobson thought he could provide an acceptable account for his actions, however the victim’s entire story was heard and the court convicted Dobson after carefully listening to all the evidence.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim who displayed considerable courage and strength of character in the aftermath of this crime.

“The negative impact that the incident had on her emotional, physical and financial wellbeing was significant. “I hope this gives other victims confidence that we will always work extremely hard to bring offenders to justice.”

Anyone who has suffered sexual abuse should report it to the police on 101, or in an emergency call 999. Independent help is also available through The Meadows Sexual Assault Referral Centre on 0330223 0099 or via their website.