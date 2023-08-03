Rapist jailed for six years for 'abhorrent act'

Jonathan Dobson arrived at the victim’s home in Chester-Le-Street in July 2021 and once inside raped her in the living room and again in an upstairs bedroom.

The 29-year-old committed the offences despite persistent protests from the victim. Following an unrelated call from a witness, Dobson was charged with rape, which he denied, but was later found guilty following a trial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court, where he was sentenced to six years in prison.

Following the sentence, safeguarding detective constable Graeme Whitfield said: “This was an abhorrent act which was fuelled by drugs and alcohol.

"Dobson thought he could provide an acceptable account for his actions, however the victim’s entire story was heard and the court convicted Dobson after carefully listening to all the evidence.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim who displayed considerable courage and strength of character in the aftermath of this crime.

“The negative impact that the incident had on her emotional, physical and financial wellbeing was significant. “I hope this gives other victims confidence that we will always work extremely hard to bring offenders to justice.”