Four men with links to city on police wanted list in connection with crimes including burglary and assault
A man from Houghton-le-Spring and three men with connections to Sunderland are on a list of 15 wanted men the police are looking to track down.
Officers believe the men all know they are wanted and are actively evading arrest.
Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Metcalfe, head of crime at Northumbria Police, said: “Whenever we ask the public for help, you seem to rise to the challenge – and I’m hoping everyone can put in another five-star performance here.
“In the past, your information has directly led us to outstanding suspects and ensured they have been brought into custody for further questioning.
“We are hoping for the same outcome once again here. If you have seen any of these men out in your communities, or you believe you know where they’re staying, please let us know.
“I’d encourage those pictured to hand themselves in at the nearest police station. We’d also remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted suspect, which could result in a prison sentence.
“By working together, we can continue to detect and disrupt criminality across the North East and bring perpetrators to justice.”
A full list of the wanted men is below. Anyone who has any information about any of the suspects pictured is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website.
Full list of wanted men
Thomas Allport, 32, of Ashington, wanted in connection with a burglary
John Armstrong, 45, of Newbiggin Hall, wanted on prison recall
Stephen Cardella, 30, of Blakelaw, wanted on prison recall
Wayne Cleere, 30, who has links to Sunderland and Newcastle, wanted on prison recall
Jonathan Collins, 30, who has links to Fencehouses and South Shields, wanted in connection with an assault
Callum Cross, 21, of Newcastle, wanted for failing to appear
Gareth Downey, 36, who has links to Sunderland and Newcastle, wanted in connection with a robbery
Lee Ferguson, 39, who has links to Newcastle and Wallsend, wanted on prison recall
Jack Gaffney, 25, who has links to Wallsend, Cramlington & Ashington, wanted in connection with a burglary
Kevin Greenfield, 55, of South Shields, wanted in connection with a stalking offence
John Hall, 35, of Houghton-le-Spring, wanted in connection with a burglary
Anthony Johnson, 30, of Newcastle, wanted in connection with an assault
Reece Lyall, 23, of Shiremoor, wanted in connection with a burglary
Scott Oliver, 26, of Newcastle, wanted on prison recall
Lewis Wood, 25, of North Tyneside, wanted in connection with a criminal damage