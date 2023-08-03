John Hall, 35, of Houghton-le-Spring, is wanted in connection with a burglary; Gareth Downey, 36, who has links to Sunderland and Newcastle, is wanted in connection with a robbery; and Jonathan Collins, 30, who has links to Fencehouses, is wanted in connection with an assault.

Wayne Cleere, 30, who has links to Sunderland and Newcastle, is wanted on prison recall.

Officers believe the men all know they are wanted and are actively evading arrest.

Detective Chief Superintendent Craig Metcalfe, head of crime at Northumbria Police, said: “Whenever we ask the public for help, you seem to rise to the challenge – and I’m hoping everyone can put in another five-star performance here.

“In the past, your information has directly led us to outstanding suspects and ensured they have been brought into custody for further questioning.

“We are hoping for the same outcome once again here. If you have seen any of these men out in your communities, or you believe you know where they’re staying, please let us know.

“I’d encourage those pictured to hand themselves in at the nearest police station. We’d also remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour a wanted suspect, which could result in a prison sentence.

“By working together, we can continue to detect and disrupt criminality across the North East and bring perpetrators to justice.”

A full list of the wanted men is below. Anyone who has any information about any of the suspects pictured is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website.

Full list of wanted men

Thomas Allport, 32, of Ashington, wanted in connection with a burglary