(clockwise from top left) Daniel Lewis, Luke Skelton, Steven Ashcroft and Alan Appleby
22 people handed jail sentences for offences in Sunderland during July

July was an extremely busy month for the courts.

By Kevin Clark
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

Here are 22 people jailed or handed suspended sentences for offences committed in and around Sunderland during July.

They all appeared at Newcastle Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

Ashcroft, 45, of Coach Road Estate, Washington, admitted criminal damage and assault. Miss Recorder Davies sentenced him to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol monitoring requirement, 200 hours unpaid work, £175 fine, £500 compensation, £150 costs and a five year restraining order.

Ashcroft, 45, of Coach Road Estate, Washington, admitted criminal damage and assault. Miss Recorder Davies sentenced him to 16 months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with alcohol monitoring requirement, 200 hours unpaid work, £175 fine, £500 compensation, £150 costs and a five year restraining order.

Appleby, 33, of Edward Burdis Street, Sunderland, was locked up for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding

Appleby, 33, of Edward Burdis Street, Sunderland, was locked up for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding

Hilton, 23, of North Road, Boldon Colliery, admitted assault. Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a 12 month curfew between 7pm and 7am, £500 compensation, £100 fine and £500 costs

Hilton, 23, of North Road, Boldon Colliery, admitted assault. Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced him to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with a 12 month curfew between 7pm and 7am, £500 compensation, £100 fine and £500 costs

Coyles, 50, of Newburn Crescent, Houghton, admitted burglary and was jailed for three years

Coyles, 50, of Newburn Crescent, Houghton, admitted burglary and was jailed for three years

