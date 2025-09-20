Prolific Seaham shoplifter jailed

A prolific shoplifter has been jailed after being arrested and charged with 22 shoplifting offences in Seaham.

Darren Hargrave has been recalled to prison and given an additional 18-week sentence for his crimes.

Darren Hargrave. | DC

He has also been issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which includes an exclusion zone banning him from entering parts of the town.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “This action sends a clear message: persistent offenders will not be tolerated in our community.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime – it causes real harm to businesses, staff, and local people.

“Seaham police officers will continue to work relentlessly with partners to identify, arrest, and bring offenders like Hargrave before the courts.

“We will not allow prolific criminals to blight our community.

“If you see suspicious activity or know of offenders targeting shops, report it via 101, online, or 999 in an emergency.”