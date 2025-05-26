The host of one of the UK’s most popular podcasts has argued the two men who felled the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland should not be jailed due to overcrowding in the prison sector.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rory Stewart, who served as the Conservative MP of the neighbouring Penrith and the Borders constituency from 2010 until 2019, branded the crime “horrible” but claimed prison sentences should be reserved for violent criminals.

Government figures released last month showed that there were fewer than 1,000 spare prison cells across England and Wales, with jails sitting at 98.89% full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumbrians Carruthers, 33, and Daniel Graham, 39, were found guilty of two counts of criminal damage for carrying out the “moronic mission” to fell the beloved tree on September 27 2023 following a trial earlier this month.

The pair, who were remanded in custody, will be sentenced on July 15 – the maximum sentence for criminal damage is 10 years in prison.

The Sycamore Gap tree was felled in September 2023. | AFP via Getty Images

Speaking on this week’s episode of The Rest Is Politics Question Time, Mr Stewart said: “Our prisons are severely overcrowded.

“I’m afraid what these people did was horrible, but in a totally overcrowded, insane prison system that should really be kept for murders and violent criminals, I’m not sure it is the best use of a prison place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Stewart added that the tree was “precious to many” and described it as the “most iconic thing”. He said the two culprits appeared to have cut it down “for a laugh” and that the crime caused “real sadness and devastation”.

According to the Prison Reform Trust, England and Wales have the highest imprisonment rate in Western Europe, followed closely by Scotland. England and Wales have a rate of 141 prisoners per 100,000 residents, compared to 106 in France; 96 in Italy; 67 in Germany; and 57 in Norway.

Daniel Graham (left) and Adam Carruthers have been found guilty of felling the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree and causing damage to Hadrian's Wall. | Northumbria Police

The podcast’s co-host, former Labour communications director Alistair Campbell, warned Mr Stewart he would have “upset quite a lot of people” with his remarks and said he believed Carruthers and Graham would get “quite long sentences”.

Senior politicians in the North East have already called for tough punishments for the pair. Labour Mayor Kim McGuinness called for “tough sentences” and said the pair “must be punished” for a “night of idiocy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to Mr Stewart’s comments, Coun Sanderson said: “On the evidence that was presented, it was a deliberate act and I would very much hope that the punishment fits the crime – however full the prisons may be.

“This was a very serious and incredibly unbelievable thing to do, that has affected the lives of literally millions of people who have enjoyed seeing the tree and spending time there. It was the most wonderful thing.

“Anybody could have thought it was somehow okay to willfully destroy this surely must face the consequences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.