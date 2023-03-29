Northumbria Police say hackers have been uploading indecent images of children to business and individual Facebook accounts which has resulted in the account being taken down.

The Force’s cybercrime team are now encouraging users to be extra-vigilant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force’s Cyber Protect & Prepare Officer, Maria Bartley said: “This is a particularly distressing trend for both account owners and other social media users. “Scams such as these can cause lasting damage for those involved which can be difficult to undo.

“Reports of this type are mostly linked to Facebook, although it’s clear this can happen on any platform, so we’d ask users to be particularly vigilant if they see anything which may be suspect.”

She added: “If you are ever asked to input login usernames and passwords, please ask yourself whether has come from a genuine source. Using social media applications rather than web browsers adds an extra layer of security.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are sent unexpected messages requesting you to verify your details by clicking on a link or if you are ever asked to send a code you’ve received to someone – don’t.

"This is likely to be a onetime passcode which will allow a hacker to take control of your account.”

Northumbria Police have released a warning about online hackers who are posting indecent images of children onto people's social media accounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also advise using two-factor authentication (2FA) for all social media accounts and get further advice from the National Cyber Security Centre’s website.