With thousands of new students set to arrive in Durham for the university’s Freshers Week police officers are warning the new arrivals to be on guard against the dangers of having their drinks spiked.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Durham Constabulary have publicised their warning as part of National Spiking Intensification Week.

Police officers are warning new students to be on guard against having their drinks spiked.

Spiking occurs in many forms which involves giving someone else alcohol or drugs without their knowledge or permission which may include slipping drugs into a person’s drink or even through injections or needles; both of which are a serious crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spiking can also happen amongst friends during pre-drinks where they give someone a double shot when they believe they are receiving a single or ordering a stronger drink at a bar without their knowledge.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Although Durham is a safe city and there is currently no evidence to identify an issue with spiking in the area, officers and staff regularly engage with the university and attend the Freshers Fair to raise awareness of the issue and encourage anyone who thinks they may have been spiked to report it.

“Spiking can have a devastating impact on the victim and severe long-term consequences for the perpetrator. All forms of spiking are illegal and can carry a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.”

Within Durham City, the Police have a longstanding working relationship with partners such as Pubwatch, Durham County Council, Durham University and The City of Durham Parish Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding has been provided for the Durham City Safety Hub which is based at St Nicholas Church in the Marketplace where individuals are directed to if they believe they have been spiked to seek help and potential testing.

There are also Street Friend Volunteers and additional police officers in the City Centre on an evening on a Wednesday, Friday and Saturday to provide additional support in the Night-time Economy which are funded by the City of Durham Parish Council and Durham University.

The Durham Constabulary spokesperson added: “If you’re planning on going out, be aware of your surroundings and make sure to look out for yourself and your friends.

“Anyone who believes they may have been spiked should speak up as soon as possible, whether that be telling a friend or staff in a venue and everyone is encouraged to reported it to the police immediately to give the best chance of capturing evidence.

“We strongly encourage victims to report it either online or by calling 101. If anyone is in immediate danger call 999.”