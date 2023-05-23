David Boyd, 55, led seven-year-old Nikki away from outside the block of flats where she lived shortly before 10pm on October 7, 1992.

David Boyd.

Her body was discovered the next morning in the then-derelict Old Exchange Building near to her family home at Wear Garth. She had been badly beaten and stabbed multiple times.

On May 12, after hiding his crime for three decades, a jury unanimously found Boyd guilty of Nikki’s murder following a three-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

During the trial, the court was told forensic advancements proved crucial as police – using new techniques – were able to detect a DNA profile on Nikki’s clothing that matched Boyd shortly after the case was reviewed in 2017.

The senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Chief Superintendent Lisa Theaker, said after the sentencing: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with Nikki’s family. I would like to thank them for their patience and strength shown during their relentless pursuit of justice.

Nikki Allan.

“The pain and suffering that David Boyd has caused to so many people is beyond measure.

“As an investigative team, we have worked tirelessly to find the person responsible – and crucially prove that it could only have been Boyd who murdered Nikki that night.

“Since 2017, we have taken more than 1,200 statements with 2,500 documents produced and over 5,500 actions created. The team has obtained DNA from more than 800 men – travelling the length and breadth of the country to ultimately prove Boyd was responsible.

“Over the last six years, we have been supported by a team of amazing specialists and witnesses who have helped us in our pursuit of justice. I would like to thank them – as well as the residents of Sunderland.