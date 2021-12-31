Police search a Sunderland tower block after reports of a suspected hazardous substance in a flat
Northumbria Police have carried out a search in a flat at a Sunderland tower block after they received reports of a suspeted hazardous substance.
Officers carried out a search of a property on Amsterdam Road, in the Gilley Law area of Sunderland, on Wednesday, December 29.
It followed reports made to the police that related to a suspected hazardous substance, prompting officers to take action.
Northumbria Police have confirmed that following a thorough search of a flat, no hazardous or harmful substances were found.
As a result, police have commented that they are satisfied that no criminal activity has taken place.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “After receiving information relating to a suspected hazardous substance, police carried out a search of a property on Amsterdam Road, Sunderland on December 29.
“Following a thorough search, no hazardous or harmful substances were found and officers are satisfied no criminal activity has taken place."