Police search a Sunderland tower block after reports of a suspected hazardous substance in a flat

Officers carried out a search of a property on Amsterdam Road, in the Gilley Law area of Sunderland, on Wednesday, December 29.

It followed reports made to the police that related to a suspected hazardous substance, prompting officers to take action.

Police have carried out a search of a flat in Gilley Law after reports of a suspected hazardous substance being found. Photo: Google Maps.

As a result, police have commented that they are satisfied that no criminal activity has taken place.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “After receiving information relating to a suspected hazardous substance, police carried out a search of a property on Amsterdam Road, Sunderland on December 29.

“Following a thorough search, no hazardous or harmful substances were found and officers are satisfied no criminal activity has taken place."

