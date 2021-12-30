Tributes paid as Sunderland Supporters' Association chairman George Forster calls it a day

George Forster has been a mainstay of the Sunderland AFC Supporters’ Association (SAFCSA) for more than 55 years.

News of his retirement is announced in a page of the programme for tonight’s Stadium of Light clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

George joined the supporters’ association in 1965 and was appointed to the committee as sales manager a year later, starting out by selling pens in the Black Cat Club and even flogging Russian badges when Roker Park played host to the Soviets during the 1966 World Cup .

He has been chairman for the last 27 years.

Tonight’s announcement is a good luck message from the association's members: “To say George will be a big miss is an understatement,” it says.

"Thank you for your years of wonderful service, George, and we wish you well in your retirement.”

