Tributes paid as Sunderland Supporters' Association chairman George Forster calls it a day
The man who has been the face of Sunderland fans for more than two decades is hanging up his scarf.
George Forster has been a mainstay of the Sunderland AFC Supporters’ Association (SAFCSA) for more than 55 years.
News of his retirement is announced in a page of the programme for tonight’s Stadium of Light clash with Sheffield Wednesday.
George joined the supporters’ association in 1965 and was appointed to the committee as sales manager a year later, starting out by selling pens in the Black Cat Club and even flogging Russian badges when Roker Park played host to the Soviets during the 1966 World Cup .
He has been chairman for the last 27 years.
Tonight’s announcement is a good luck message from the association's members: “To say George will be a big miss is an understatement,” it says.
"Thank you for your years of wonderful service, George, and we wish you well in your retirement.”