The latest figures have suggested motorcycle disorder in the Coalfield area of Wearside had decreased by 38% since September.

But bosses at Northumbria Police acknowledged there may be some under-reporting from residents in the area.

And Neighbourhood Inspector Steve Passey has repeated calls for residents to report nuisance riders to give officers the intelligence to target problem areas.

A picture posed by Northumbria Police of an officer tackling a problem rider. The force has previously tried variety of tactics to clamp down on nuisance riders, including so-called 'DNA spray'.

He said: “We do acknowledge that there may still be some under-reporting because I think motorcycle disorder is the bane of everybody’s lives around the Coalfield area – it’s really difficult for us to tackle, and I think everybody appreciates that.

“I do always encourage people to report, it gives us all the tools so we can tailor our resources to target individuals who are responsible.”

Insp Passey was speaking at this month’s (Wednesday, December 14) meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Coalfield Area Committee.

He also added it was important to manage expectations of what could happen after an incident is reported, adding it “isn’t always possible or necessary” to send a police car, but all information is logged.

The panel was also told about the HALO (the Hetton Aspirations Linking Opportunities) team’s work to tackle motorcycle disorder.

The group, which includes representatives from the council and police, as well as Gentoo and the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, launched in February and since then has arrested several individuals involved in motorcycle thefts and seized “seven or eight” stolen and illegal motorcycles in the process.

Inspector Passey added a number of people have been prosecuted for a “plethora of offences” such as dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

He said: “This all stemmed from intelligence shared from the local community around motorcycle disorder taking place and where the vehicles were being stored.

“We will start to glean some results, it might not be immediate, but as a direct result of community intelligence coming in and people telling us about it, where various bikes are, then we’ve been able to formulate a plan.”

