Police praise 'brave' women who came forward to see rapist jailed for three decades
Two women have been praised for coming forward and helping to put a rapist behind bars for three decades.
Christopher Marley, 34, raped and sexually assaulted one victim a number of times and, alongside another man, raped a second woman whilst she was unconscious.
Marley denied his guilt but was found guilty of a total of 22 offences, including counts of rape, attempted rape, stalking and witness intimidation.
As reported in the Echo, on Monday, March 13, at Newcastle Crown Court, a judge branded Marley an ‘accomplished liar’ as she heard his first victim give an account of the pain he had caused her and continued to cause by denying his guilt.
In a statement read aloud in court on the first victim’s behalf, she said: “You made me come to court and give evidence.
"You made me re-live all the horrible things I had endured. You took no responsibility for what you did.
"I had to stand in front of everybody and tell them all the intimate details of your abuse. I now want to move on with my life.”
Marley was handed an extended determinate prison sentence of 30 years.
Darren Todd, Marley’s co-accused in the rape of the second woman, also denied his guilt but was found guilty by a jury of rape.
At that same court on Monday, Todd, of Washington, was sentenced to nine years behind bars.
An indefinite restraining order was also imposed and both men will sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.
Detective Constable Sara Stewart of Northumbria Police’s Safeguarding department led the investigation – her last case before she retired this month.
She said: “We often say that no result will ever take the pain away of what has happened and there’s a reason we say that, because it is absolutely true.
“These victims will live with the pain of what happened for the rest of their lives but I also hope that for the rest of their lives they will remember how truly brave they are and that their courage in coming forward has helped lock two dangerous men up.
“To both survivors – thank you.”