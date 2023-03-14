Sex attackers jailed for 'life-shattering' rape of woman while she lay unconscious

Christopher Marley watched on and encouraged Darren Todd while he had sex with their victim, who had passed out.

The same woman was subjected to an attempted rape by Marley during a separate incident, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Marley, 34, also committed a series of sexual crimes against a different woman, including rape and sexual assault.

Both men have been jailed.

Marley and Todd, 37, were both convicted of the sickening crimes after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced Marley to 25 years behind bars with a further five years on licence.

Todd was jailed for nine years.

The judge told Marley: "In the trial you presented as arrogant, manipulative and entitled."

Darren Raymond John Todd.

She added: "Undoubtedly you Marley, and you Todd to a lesser extent, have caused damage to each women that will be with them for their entire lives."

One of the victims said: "How can I even write an impact statement when it is still impacting my life and is killing me inside.

"I still have flashbacks and I can't remember the last night I did not suffer from nightmares.

"I hope that one day I will heal enough to put all this behind me.

Christopher Marley.

"It took me such a long time to even report what I had suffered to the police worrying about if I would be believed.

"I just want to be left alone to rebuild my shattered life."

Todd, of Waskerley Road, Washington, was found guilty of rape.

Marley, of Greenway, Fenham, Newcastle, was found guilty of four counts of rape, five counts of assault by penetration, five counts of sexual assault and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

He was also convicted of attempted rape, stalking, and witness intimidation.

Susannah Proctor, defending Marley, said: "The defendant is 34 years of age now and was essentially a man of good character.

"During this offending period, Mr Marley was drinking and taking drugs.

"This was clearly a significant problem.

"He understands, looking back, that this is something he will have to take control of when eventually he is released from custody.

"Whilst in custody, he has been doing well. It has been confirmed in reports he has been an exemplary prisoner."

David Callan, for Todd, told the court his client was diagnosed with Special Educational Needs as a teenager.

Mr Callan said: "He has not been in trouble since he was 16.

